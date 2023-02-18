Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.31% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $280.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $294.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.