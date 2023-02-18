J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $478.47

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.47 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.34). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.31), with a volume of 479,987 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JDW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.92) to GBX 630 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £668.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,463.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 468.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin purchased 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £11,882,000 ($14,423,403.74). 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

