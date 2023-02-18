J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $541,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 23,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,346. The company has a market cap of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. J.Jill has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 203.92%. On average, research analysts expect that J.Jill will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.