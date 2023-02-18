Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 326 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 304 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $20,386.24.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

