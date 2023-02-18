Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 326 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 304 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $20,386.24.
JACK stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
