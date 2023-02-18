James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.30

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.30 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.46). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.42), with a volume of 78,194 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of £869.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.25.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

