Javier Olivan Sells 9,967 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

META stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,186,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

