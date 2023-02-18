JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 914,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.95.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $180,521,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,805,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after buying an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.