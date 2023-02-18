Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

DHER stock opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52 week high of €103.65 ($111.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.56 and its 200 day moving average is €43.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.33.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.