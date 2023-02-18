Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FM. Morgan Joseph upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.88. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

