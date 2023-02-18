Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Hits $51,522.42

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $51,522.42 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01014242 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,008.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

