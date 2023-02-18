Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.04 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $55,208.85 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00216254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,650.14 or 1.00000002 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01013577 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,371.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

