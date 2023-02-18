Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Update

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,710,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 38,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,363. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

