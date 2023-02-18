Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.