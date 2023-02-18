Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,233,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

