Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 10,484 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 356,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

