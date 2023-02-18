JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 387 ($4.70). Approximately 288,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 113,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.67).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £364.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.49.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.20%.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

