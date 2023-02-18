JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

