JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $13.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWKS. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

