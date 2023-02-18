JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $13.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWKS. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
