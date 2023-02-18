Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$223.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.85 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Kadant stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $219.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.
