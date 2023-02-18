Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kakaku.com Stock Performance
Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.72.
About Kakaku.com
