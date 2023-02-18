Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Stuart Poulton Sells 5,869 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) EVP Stuart Poulton sold 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $18,722.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

