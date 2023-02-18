Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Stuart Poulton Sells 5,869 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) EVP Stuart Poulton sold 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $18,722.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
