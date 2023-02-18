Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $129.54 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,732,038,690 coins and its circulating supply is 16,732,038,953 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,724,502,304 with 16,724,502,304.873415 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00747752 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,488,941.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

