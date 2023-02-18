Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $385.87 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $385.87 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00080296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,198,644 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.