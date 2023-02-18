Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KROS. Truist Financial started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.