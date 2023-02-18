Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Kerry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.86.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $99.86 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

