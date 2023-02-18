KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $18.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.