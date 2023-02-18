Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 138.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 651,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,658. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $350,235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

