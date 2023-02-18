Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Model N Stock Up 2.2 %

MODN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 310,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 0.61. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

