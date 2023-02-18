Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MODN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 310,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 0.61. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

