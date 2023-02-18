KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in KLA were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $387.92 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.21 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

