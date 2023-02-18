Kokoswap Price Reaches $0.34 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $86.59 million and $2,386.79 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

