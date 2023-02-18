KonPay (KON) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.90 Million

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, KonPay has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $113.75 million and $18.90 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

