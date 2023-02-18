Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

KEP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 161,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

