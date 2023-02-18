Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HD traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,685. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.42 and its 200 day moving average is $306.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.