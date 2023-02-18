Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 14,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.