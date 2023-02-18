Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.26. 203,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

