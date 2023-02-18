Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 2,215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 91,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,299,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMP remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 106,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,537. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

