Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

