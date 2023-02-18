Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

