Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $603.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

