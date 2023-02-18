Kyle Moran Sells 9,729 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.75 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

