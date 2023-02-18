Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.