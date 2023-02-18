Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

