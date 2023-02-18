Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.26. 816,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average is $234.97. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.