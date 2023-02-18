LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. LadRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.
About LadRx
