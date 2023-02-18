LCX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $726,986.83 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $98.56 million and $726,986.83 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LCX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LCX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00422211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27968027 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.