Lear (NYSE:LEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.38.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,170 shares of company stock worth $2,437,796. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Lear by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 112,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Lear by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.