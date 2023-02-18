Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $79.88 million and $1.03 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

