Linear Price Tops $0.0080 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $79.81 million and $1.51 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

