LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.27.
LiqTech International Company Profile
See Also
