LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.27.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.