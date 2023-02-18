Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXTW) Shares Down 10.3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXTW – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 7,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 52,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

